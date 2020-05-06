Presiding Bishop of Winners Chapel (or Living Faith Church Worldwide), David Oyedepo, says a federal government directive to keep churches shut in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is influenced by the devil.

Lagos, Abuja and Ogun have been on a 5-week long federally imposed lockdown since March 30. Churches, mosques, schools and businesses have been shut since that date.

When President Buhari relaxed the restrictions in a broadcast on April 27, he also announced that religious places of worship and schools would remain shut across the country, as nationwide overnight curfews commenced on May 4.

The president’s directives and guidelines have been adopted by various state governors; and places of worship across Nigeria are yet to be reopened in line with social distancing protocols.

Oyedepo, who is one of Nigeria’s mega-church pastors with a global following to boot, says leaving the churches shut while allowing markets to operate from 9am to 3pm, is ungodly.

“For people to be allowed to be in the market for six hours and can’t be in church for two hours, it’s an upside down way of looking at things. There is more hope for a poor and wise child than an old foolish king who would no longer be admonished (Ecclesiastes 4:13),” Oyedepo blared.

“Which one is more orderly? The market or the church? I can smell a rat. The Lord spoke to me so strongly yesterday. I can smell a rat. This is about how do we stop the church from exploding? People that are involved don’t know it o.

“The greatest headache of the powers of darkness is the growth and expansion of the church. Worldwide. Worldwide. No civilization has ever endured without a foundation in Christ. Where were the philosophers of Greece? I can smell a rat.

“The forces of darkness are influencing people at various levels, targeting the church, because the growth and expansion of the church is the greatest headache of the devil. But the gates of hell shall not prevail,” he declared.

Deeply religious Nigeria is almost evenly split between a predominantly Christian south and a predominantly Muslim north.