Many feared killed in Ondo Catholic Church attack

The attack occurred while the mass was going on.

No fewer than 40 worshipers have reported dead as the St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, Ondo State, came under attack on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

There have been conflicting reports on the actual nature of the attack, some eyewitness accounts have claimed that it was the handiwork of gunmen, while some insisted that it was an explosion.

However, a video of the incident that surfaced online showed some victims lying on the floor of the church in the pool of blood, without any trace of an explosion, lending credence to the first claim above.

The video indicated that those people lying down were shot.

Sources also said the attackers opened fire on the innocent worshippers as the sound of the gunshot created panic in the area as residents in the neighbourhood of the church scampered for safety.

According to several sources, the Sunday attack was a bomb explosion that occurred midway into the mass service.

The unnamed source quoted by The Punch said it was an explosion that rocked the church, killing many people.

Meanwhile, the newspaper also reported that a health worker on duty at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, where the casualties were taken said 50 people had been taking to the hospital, adding that some were dead already while some were still alive.

He said, “They are still bringing people to the hospital, some have been confirmed dead while some are still breathing. But for now I can’t specify the number of those that died.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, who confirmed the incident said the command was yet to ascertain the cause of the incident.

