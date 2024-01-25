Over 145,755 registered voters eligible for Ondo by-election - INEC

Shefiudeen Oyeyemi, Head of Department, Voters Education and Publicity, INEC, Ondo State, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Akure.

NAN reports that Akoko North East and Akoko North West Federal Constituency became vacant after Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who occupied the position, was appointed as a Minister by President Bola Tinubu. Oyeyemi said the by-election would be conducted in 23 wards and 329 polling units of the two local government areas.

According to him, 74,564 voters have collected their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) in Akoko North East, while 71,191 voters have their PVCs in Akoko North West.

Oyeyemi, who said that the commission was ready for the election, stated that it had trained supervisors and presiding officers on the effective use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines.

“The commission is committed to transparent, free and fair election but the politicians must tell their people to shun violence.

“Ours is just officiating because referee cannot start a fight on a football pitch while officiating.

“So, INEC is ready and have all the required number of the materials needed for the by-election. No shortage of BVAS.

“Police, Army, NSCDC and other security agencies are collaborating with the commission for a smooth conduct of the election,” he said.

