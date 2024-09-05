ADVERTISEMENT
Our detention facilities one of the best in the country - EFCC boss

News Agency Of Nigeria

Olukoyede said that EFCC’s holding facilities offer comfort in tune with recommended global standards.

Chairman of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede [Punch Newspapers]
Chairman of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede [Punch Newspapers]

Dele Oyewale, Spokesperson, Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), said this in a statement on Thursday, In Abuja.

Olukoyede gave the assessment at a roundtable on “Access to Justice for Young People”, organised by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Citizenship and Leadership, Rinsola Abiola.

The roundtable was in partnership with the Nigeria Youth Futures Fund (NYFF/LEAP Africa) alongside the Public and Private Development Centre (PPDC) in commemoration of International Youth Day.

It was to highlight and seek solutions to challenges faced by young people in criminal justice administration in Nigeria.

Olukoyede was represented by the Head, Public Interface Unit of the Commission, Assistant Commander of EFCC, ACE I Tony Orilade.

He explained that the commission saw every one of its suspects first as a human being, entitled to fundamental human rights as provided by the constitution, including ensuring suspects quick access to justice.

“A suspect, on arrival at the commission, is allowed access to his lawyer, family members and a doctor for those with a special medical case.

“Those without special health issues are allowed to freely access medical services from the staff clinic. Besides, quality meals are always sourced for suspects from the staff canteen.

“Many suspects have had cause to be remorseful and some even repent of their criminal activities even before prosecution,” he said.

Olukoyede said that EFCC’s holding facilities offer comfort in tune with recommended global standards.

According to him, the fact that persons under prosecution frequently request to be remanded in the custody of the commission rather than in a custodial centre lends credence to this fact.

Meanwhile, Abiola commended the EFCC’s efforts in the fight against corruption in the country.

The presidential aide said that the vintage services the commission was providing to suspects would be invaluable in evolving the needed reforms in the country’s criminal justice administration.

News Agency Of Nigeria

