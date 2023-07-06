Otu seeks Navy’s support to secure waterways in Cross River

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor made the appeal on Thursday in Calabar when the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Eastern Naval Command, Rear Adm. Olusola Oluwagbire, paid him a courtesy visit.

The governors expressed concern that the waterways have become escape routes for criminals, and called for greater synergy with the Navy to ensure the safety of lives and properties of the people. Otu said there was need for the Navy to take total control of the security of all waterways in the state, to allow businesses to thrive.

“We want a greater synergy between the government and the Navy and as such, my doors are always open to you at any time, especially when it concerns security.

“We want to keep our people safe; no business will thrive under insecurity. Unfortunately, our state is surrounded by water and the criminals are actually using the waterways to wreak havoc.

“We have had good relationship with the Navy over the years and I hope to sustain this. Security is our number one priority as far as this government is concerned.’’

Earlier, the FOC commended the governor for his support to the Navy and pledged to provide the needed security in the state.