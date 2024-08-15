Otti’s critics are enemies of Abia - Aide defends governor's development efforts

Uzoukwa was reacting to the attacks on the governor’s policies and actions by the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state. His reaction is contained in a statement he issued to newsmen in Umuahia on Thursday.

He stated that “such unwarranted attacks and smear campaigns are driven by mischief and a desire to undermine the progress and transformation of the state.

“Those who are attacking Otti are not doing so because they have a better alternative or genuine concern for the welfare of the people of Abia.

“Rather, they are motivated by a desire to sabotage the governor’s efforts to transform Abia and improve the lives of its citizens,” Uzoukwa added.

He reeled out the governor’s numerous achievements in critical sectors, such as education, healthcare, infrastructure, and agriculture, as evidence of his commitment to Abia’s development.

He also highlighted the governor’s efforts to revitalise the education sector by retrofitting and equipping schools and introducing innovative programmes to improve learning and healthcare delivery in Abia.

Uzoukwa also stated that the governor was developing infrastructure by constructing and reconstructing roads and providing other essential amenities, among others.

According to him, some of the socio-economic achievements include the empowerment of women through entrepreneurship and skills development programmes, creation of jobs and others.

“The governor is working tirelessly to build a better future for Abia people and we will not let the enemies of progress in PDP distract us from this noble goal,” Uzoukwa further stated.

He, therefore, urged the public to remain supportive of the governor and his administration.