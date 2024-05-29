Otti inaugurates 1st ever 6-lane road in Abia named after Aguiyi Ironsi

The Governor flagged off the landmark road as part of a series of projects inaugurated to mark his one year in office on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

The inauguration was conducted by former Chief of Defense Staff Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe (retd.) amidst pomps and pageantry.

Otti also named the signature project after Nigeria's first military Head of State, the late General Thomas Umunnakwe Aguiyi Ironsi.

The Governor initiated the construction of the project in September 2023.

Other projects flagged off on Wednesday as part of activities marking his one year in office included the central bus terminal behind Okpara Square.

The colourful ceremony attracted residents from different political divides who trooped out en mass to be part of history.

The Emir of Azare in Nasarawa State was also in attendance to give royal blessings.

Otti making giant strides in Abia State

Last week, the Obi of Onitsha, HRH Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, lauded Otti for bringing relief to Abia 24 years after allegedly being in the wilderness.

The monarch said this while inaugurating three roads in the state reconstructed by the Otti government on Friday, May 24, 2024.