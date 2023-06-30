ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Osun records low turnout of workers to office after Eid-el-kabir celebration

News Agency Of Nigeria

There was low turnout of workers in Osogbo, the capital of Osun, on Friday after workers and Nigerians observed Wednesday and Thursday to celebrate the Eid-el-kabir Muslim holiday.

Osun records low turnout of workers to office after Eid-el-kabir celebration (Credit: Punch Newspaper)
Osun records low turnout of workers to office after Eid-el-kabir celebration (Credit: Punch Newspaper)

Recommended articles

The same scenario equally played out at the State Secretariat in Abere, Osogbo, as many offices were yet to be opened, while some civil servants were seen just resuming late to office.

There was absence of business operations in some of the Federal Government establishments in Osogbo while banks, closed for the holiday, re-opened but with few customers spotted going into their premises.

NAN correspondent also observed that some private offices and business stores in Osogbo were still to open for normal activities. Mr Karim Surajudeen, a federal civil servant who spoke to NAN, explained that many of his colleagues had travelled out of the state for the holidays.

ADVERTISEMENT

Surajudeen said when public holidays came close to the weekend, many workers would rather extend the break to the weekend and resume work on Monday, June 3 2023.

A lot of people do not find it easy travelling back on the second day of the holiday, especially when the holiday is very close to the weekend.

“Most workers that travelled for the celebration would probably be coming back tommorrow or Sunday, from their villages or states where they went to celebrate the Sallah with their family and loved ones,” he said.

He said majority of those that would be at work on Friday would be those that did not travel or those whose home towns is within Osun.

Those that went to their villages in Osun would probably be coming straight to the office to resume work; so, I believe before 10:00 a.m, these workers will be back to work.” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenting on the essence of the Eid-el-Kabir, he admonished Nigerians, especially Muslims, to always learn to keep to promises, trust Allah totally, be tolerant and forgiving.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

TEXEM UK congratulates Zacch Adedeji, Special Adviser to Tinubu on Revenue

TEXEM UK congratulates Zacch Adedeji, Special Adviser to Tinubu on Revenue

Osun records low turnout of workers to office after Eid-el-kabir celebration

Osun records low turnout of workers to office after Eid-el-kabir celebration

NPA begins overtime cargo evacuation

NPA begins overtime cargo evacuation

Gov. Bago promises to build first-class Hajj camp for pilgrims

Gov. Bago promises to build first-class Hajj camp for pilgrims

Cross River Govt warns against indiscriminate dumping of refuse

Cross River Govt warns against indiscriminate dumping of refuse

'Nigerians will reap the rewards of our policies' - Tinubu

'Nigerians will reap the rewards of our policies' - Tinubu

'Showcase your sporting talents' - Ekiti's first lady charges youths

'Showcase your sporting talents' - Ekiti's first lady charges youths

Dangote remains Africa's wealthiest man despite currency fluctuations

Dangote remains Africa's wealthiest man despite currency fluctuations

'Achadu handled all election expenses' - APC group urges Tinubu to appoint Achadu as minister

'Achadu handled all election expenses' - APC group urges Tinubu to appoint Achadu as minister

Pulse Sports

Jeremiah Okorodudu: 7 things about Nigerian Olympian that hospital seized his corpse

Jeremiah Okorodudu: 7 things about Nigerian Olympian that hospital seized his corpse

Ogenyi Onazi urges fans to pity Osimhen financially

Ogenyi Onazi urges fans to pity Osimhen financially

Super Eagles’ Premier League, Serie A stars not better than me – Semi Ajayi

Super Eagles’ Premier League, Serie A stars not better than me – Semi Ajayi

FIFA Ranking: Super Eagles ahead of Haaland’s Norway, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Cameroon

FIFA Ranking: Super Eagles ahead of Haaland’s Norway, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Cameroon

Why did Jay-Jay Okocha not win the African Footballer of the Year award?

Why did Jay-Jay Okocha not win the African Footballer of the Year award?

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Premium Times]

Tribunal admits Chicago State University, NYSC, Mobil certificates against Tinubu

Lagos traffic congestion

Car owners to pay ₦‎1,000 yearly for proof of ownership verification

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter/@femigbaja]

Femi Gbajabiamila, worthy ambassador of Lagos – Sanwo-Olu

AEDC notifies customers of tariff increase from July 2023

AEDC notifies customers of tariff increase from July 2023