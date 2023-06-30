Osun records low turnout of workers to office after Eid-el-kabir celebration

The same scenario equally played out at the State Secretariat in Abere, Osogbo, as many offices were yet to be opened, while some civil servants were seen just resuming late to office.

There was absence of business operations in some of the Federal Government establishments in Osogbo while banks, closed for the holiday, re-opened but with few customers spotted going into their premises.

NAN correspondent also observed that some private offices and business stores in Osogbo were still to open for normal activities. Mr Karim Surajudeen, a federal civil servant who spoke to NAN, explained that many of his colleagues had travelled out of the state for the holidays.

Surajudeen said when public holidays came close to the weekend, many workers would rather extend the break to the weekend and resume work on Monday, June 3 2023.

“A lot of people do not find it easy travelling back on the second day of the holiday, especially when the holiday is very close to the weekend.

“Most workers that travelled for the celebration would probably be coming back tommorrow or Sunday, from their villages or states where they went to celebrate the Sallah with their family and loved ones,” he said.

He said majority of those that would be at work on Friday would be those that did not travel or those whose home towns is within Osun.

“Those that went to their villages in Osun would probably be coming straight to the office to resume work; so, I believe before 10:00 a.m, these workers will be back to work.” he said.

