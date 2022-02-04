RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Osun Govt dissociates self from attack on Aregbesola’s office

Bayo Wahab

The state government says it is wicked for anyone to attribute the attack to governor Oyetola's administration.

(Right) Governor Gboyega Oyetola and his predecessor, Rauf Aregbesola (Left)(Daily Post)
The Government of Osun State has denied involvement in the attack on the campaign office of the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

On Thursday, February 3, 2022, a gang of gunmen had attacked the office popularly known as Oranmiyan House in Osogbo.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, the state government condemned the attack, adding that the police had been charged to fish out the perpetrators of the attack.

Describing the claim that the state government had a hand in the attack as sad and laughable, Egbemode said it was wicked for anyone to attribute such mischief to a government that had invested heavily in the peace of the state.

The statement reads in part; “The accusation that the government of Mr Adegboyega Oyetola had anything to do with Thursday’s attack on the Oranmiyan House is sad and laughable. It defies reasoning that a man who has invested so much in the peace of Osun in the last three years will descend that low.

“This government is united, it has all its ducks in a row. The Party is also united and its status and activities have been ratified by the national secretariat. There are no reasons to join issues with anyone, let alone engaging in violent acts.

“Those who are grabbing at straws to stay afloat, especially because their rebels’ den has fallen like a pack of cards, should try to fix their fortunes instead of blaming everybody, but themselves, for what has happened to them.”

Meanwhile, Rasaq Salinsile, the Chairman of the Rauf Aregbesola’s faction of the All Progressives Congress in Osun State, has called on security agencies in the state to be alive to their responsibility and prevent havoc on the residents.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

