RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Gunmen attack Aregbesola’s campaign office in Osogbo

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

The gunmen also shot at a transformer beside the building.

Oranmiyan House in Osogbo was attacked by gunmen on Thursday (Pulse)
Oranmiyan House in Osogbo was attacked by gunmen on Thursday (Pulse)

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola’s campaign office in Osogbo, Osun state capital was attacked by gun-wielding men.

Recommended articles

The campaign office popularly known as Oranmiyan House was attacked on Thursday, February 3, 2022.

The gunmen were reported to have arrived around 5:30 pm and started shooting at the building.

Details later.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian Bar Association inaugurates lawyers with disabilities forum

Nigerian Bar Association inaugurates lawyers with disabilities forum

Herdsmen crisis forces 80% of Benue children are out of school - SEMA

Herdsmen crisis forces 80% of Benue children are out of school - SEMA

Fashola explains how debt can be used to stimulate Nigerian economy

Fashola explains how debt can be used to stimulate Nigerian economy

Lagos administers over 2.3m doses of COVID-19 vaccines

Lagos administers over 2.3m doses of COVID-19 vaccines

Kwara Govt closes school over Hijab fracas

Kwara Govt closes school over Hijab fracas

Abuja university urges JAMB to add entrepreneurship to UTME subjects

Abuja university urges JAMB to add entrepreneurship to UTME subjects

EFCC secures 2,220 conviction in 2021 - Lai Mohammed

EFCC secures 2,220 conviction in 2021 - Lai Mohammed

APC fixes Feb 19 for governorship primaries in Osun

APC fixes Feb 19 for governorship primaries in Osun

Redeemer’s University matriculates 1038 students

Redeemer’s University matriculates 1038 students

Trending

Barbershop where curvy woman kisses customers before and during haircut (video)

Barbershop where customers are kissed

Inquest: Oromoni was taken to church, not hospital - Family doctor reveals

Sylvester Oromoni was allegedly bullied to death (Guardian)

Guyana to export 120 ready-made wooden houses to Ghana this year

Prefabricated wooden house

67-year-old man invents cooking stove that uses water and air as fuel

Nigerian man, Hadi Usman invents cooking stove that uses water and air pressure to generate fire