Gunmen attack Aregbesola’s campaign office in Osogbo

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola’s campaign office in Osogbo, Osun state capital was attacked by gun-wielding men.
The gunmen also shot at a transformer beside the building.
The campaign office popularly known as Oranmiyan House was attacked on Thursday, February 3, 2022.
The gunmen were reported to have arrived around 5:30 pm and started shooting at the building.
Details later.
