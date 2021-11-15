RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Osun Food Support Scheme feeds 240,000 in 8 months

The governor says the scheme has stimulated the economy of the state.

Osun State governor, Gboyega Oyetola [OSG]
Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun on Monday said that his administration had fed no fewer than 240,000 vulnerable persons in eight months under its Food Support Scheme Programme.

Oyetola disclosed this during the 8th edition of the programme in Osogbo.

The governor, who noted that the scheme had stimulated the economy of the state, added that local production of food items and farm produce had also been tremendously boosted.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Wole Oyebamiji, Oyetola said the programme had impacted greatly on the lives of the vulnerable people in the state.

Oyetola, who said beneficiaries were drawn from across the state using the World Bank-sponsored Social Register, added that the initiative was part of his promise to prioritise the welfare of the people.

The governor said his administration was gradually recording huge success in its frantic efforts to boost local food production, achieve food security and turn Osun to food basket of the southwest region

"We know the foods given can not last anybody for a month, but it is still a taste of dividends of democracy.

"We know that by the Omoluabi ethos prevalent in Osun, it is very difficult for a vulnerable who is given a bag of food to eat it alone; a minimum of two or three other relatives will share from it.

"We are doing the 8th edition this month and as we promised at the inception of this scheme, the gesture will continue.

"As it is, over 240,000 citizens have benefited from this Scheme.

"We are working hard to ensure that the food items get to the targeted beneficiaries through the efforts of the distribution committee," the governor said.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties, Mr Olalekan Badmus, commended the initiative, which he said had made meaningful impact on the lives of the people.

Badmus said the state had injected about N800 million into her economy since the commencement of the programme in the last eight months.

"From what we have, the programme costs us an average of 100 million naira every month and this is the 8th edition.

"As it was emphasised before, our effort is actually on the impact on the people particularly the vulnerable citizens and poor of the poorest.

"We have taken a step further by improving on what we are presently doing to reach more people through well- coordinated efforts.

"We have done 210,000 already and with additional 30,000 today, it means that we have reached 240,000 beneficiaries and households," he said.

