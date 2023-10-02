ADVERTISEMENT
Osun community to finally receive electricity after 91 years

Ima Elijah

The community has lacked basic amenities such as electricity and pipe-borne water, since its establishment.

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke.
Governor Ademola Adeleke has pledged to collaborate with independent energy companies to bring light to other long-suffering communities.

Represented by the Commissioner for Energy, Adeyemo Ademola, the Governor expressed his gratitude to the residents and praised their resilience.

The transformative project, a 50KWP Hybrid Solar Mini-Grid Power Plant, was initiated in 2018 by Sholep Energy Limited, a company that financed the venture with significant support from the World Bank.

Engr. Olalekan Adeleke Shogbesan, the CEO of Sholep Energy Limited, confirmed that the project, which is set to benefit not only Araromi-Oke Odo but also eleven other communities in Ife South Local Government Area, is on track.

Oba Abass Gbadamosi, the Alara of Araromi-Oke Odo, expressed his joy and appreciation for the initiative. He assured the company of the community's full cooperation and vowed to protect its business interests.

Governor Adeleke emphasised that this milestone marked the beginning of a new era for Araromi-Oke Odo and hinted at similar projects in eight different communities within Ife South.

He highlighted the government's collaboration with foreign investors to extend the reach of independent energy solutions, illuminating communities across Osun State previously left in the dark.

Ima Elijah

