Osodeke urges review of hike in public school fees, fears impact on the poor

Osodeke expressed concerns that the increase in fees could have counterproductive effects on the accessibility of education for students.

The federal government's decision to raise the fees for newly admitted students of unity schools to ₦100,000 sparked widespread debate and concern among stakeholders in the education sector. As a result, the University of Lagos (UNILAG) announced adjustments in the fees for both returning and new students at the institution.

Addressing the issue, Osodeke emphasised that this situation particularly affects students from economically challenged backgrounds. He cited examples of other universities, such as Bayero University Kano, University of Benin, and University of Abuja, which have also implemented fee hikes in recent times.

ADVERTISEMENT

Expressing worry over the potential consequences of such increases, Osodeke highlighted that children from low-income families might be forced to withdraw from schools, posing risks of negative societal implications, especially among the youth.

Osodeke urged the current administration to form a high-powered commission consisting of individuals with integrity and expertise in the education sector to review the situation comprehensively.

He emphasised that such reviews had been conducted in the past and could help identify sustainable solutions to address the challenges facing the country's education system.

Reacting to the developments, a 400-level engineering student at UNILAG, who preferred to remain anonymous, shared his personal story of perseverance and determination.

The student revealed that he had been working menial jobs during vacations to support himself through school since his parents' health made it difficult for them to provide adequate financial support. With the recent fee hike, he expressed concerns that his academic pursuit might come to an end, threatening all the progress he had made so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

The situation has stirred emotions among students and their families, who fear that such fee increases could limit access to education for many aspiring young minds and lead to an increase in social vices among the youth.