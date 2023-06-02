Tearful Ondo Speaker dissolves state assembly

In a valedictory speech, Oleyelogun applauded his colleagues and members of staff of the assembly for their loyalty and support.

He, however, became emotional and suddenly broke down in tears, while expressing his appreciation to God.

He said that the dissolution was in line with Section 105 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

In an emotion-laden voice, Oloyelogun thanked God that no member of the assembly lost their lives since the inception of the ninth assembly in June 2019.

He said that the oneness, unity and togetherness exhibited by the lawmakers contributed to the success recorded by the assembly under his leadership.

He extended the assembly’s appreciation to Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu “for giving the legislative arm the enabling environment to thrive for the betterment of the state”.

According to him, the assembly was successful because it was able to surmount all the challenges and contributed immensely to the growth and infrastructure development of the state.

He appealed to those who felt aggrieved and offended by his actions to forgive him, saying that he bore no grudges against anybody.

Oleyelogun advised the incoming 10th assembly to build on the achievements of his leadership.

Some lawmakers that also spoke said that the house afforded them the platform to contribute their own quota to the development of the state.

Sunday Olajide (APC), who represented Akure South Constituency 2, said that he delivered the dividend of democracy to his constituency within his ability.

Olajide also said that he had gained more knowledge in the course of his legislative duties.

Similarly, Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi (APC), who represented Owo Constituency 1, thanked his constituents for the confidence they reposed in him to serve them.

Ogunmolasuyi said he made a lot of sacrifice to add value to his constituency and better the lot of the people and state at large.

He described Oleyelogun as a father and a good leader, saying that he provided a level playing field for all the lawmakers to function.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ogunmolasuyi, who looked excited during the session, moved the motion for the assembly’s dissolution.