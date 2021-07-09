Oluwo begs Buhari to forgive Igboho, promises to bring him for peace talk

The monarch’s intervention came one week after the Department of State Services (DSS) raided the Ibadan residence of Igboho and subsequently declared him wanted.

Recall that during the raid, DSS operatives killed two persons and arrested others.

The DSS also claims that it unearthed a stockpile of guns and other weaponry inside the blood splattered property on the day.

Reacting in a letter titled, ‘Igboho Saga: Oluwo Intervenes, Writes Buhari’, Oluwo urged the president to slow down the security trail on Igboho.

In the letter signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Alli Ibraheem, the monarch, who decried Igboho’s strategy, promised to bring the secessionist agitator for a peace talk at the appropriate time.

The letter reads, “Sunday Igboho earned his popularity as an activist whose joy is to liberate the cheated. He started as such and grew with it. His strategy is not known to me because I’m not in his camp. Whenever I’ve information about his move, I do call him to order. He visited my palace sometime in 2018. I give pieces of advice when sought. Instead of Igboho to distinctively differentiate between agitation towards government and inter groups activism, he failed.

At a point, he abused stakeholders with spurious allegations. I was the first on the list for drumming support for one Nigeria. As a father, I’ve personally forgiven him. And I’m personally beseeching your Excellency as the number one citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to demonstrate your magnanimity by forgiven our promising son, Chief Adeyemo Sunday Igboho.

“He is a novice in handling issues against the government. He is a gift to us in Yoruba. He has pledged his readiness to listen to us. I appeal to your Excellency to slow down the security trail on Sunday Igboho. I have the assurance adhering to this piece will go a long way in strengthening the unity of Nigeria. I promise your Excellency that Igboho will mind his steps henceforth. He has suffered a lot. He would step down agitations. I will bring him for a peace talk at the appropriate time.

“Liberal struggles are won on intelligentsia merit. Arsenals without strategy is a defeated battle. These and many more, I supposed he has learnt and ready to mend his way. Nigeria is an indivisible entity that cannot be torn overnight for whatever reason. Let’s forgive to move on and up. The strength is not only in diversity but also in forgiveness.

“In conclusion, we have seen the handwriting. When government speaks different languages, the wise ruminates and take caution. I commend your efforts geared towards combating crimes, checkmating banditry and curtailing criminalities, and your vigorous fight against corruption. Most importantly, your commitment to infrastructural growth is unequaled. One Nigeria, great future.”

Meanwhile, the Presidency had described Igboho as a terrorist, who was rightly dealt with by the DSS.