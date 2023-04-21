The sports category has moved to a new website.
Okowa constitutes transition committee

News Agency Of Nigeria

He, however, stated that membership of the committee and sub-committees was not an automatic qualification for appointment into the next administration.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa

The state Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, made this known at a news conference in Asaba on Thursday.

Aniagwu said the duty of the committee was to midwife smooth transition from the Okowa led government to Chief Sheriff Oborevwori government on May 29.

Aniagwu, said the Secretary to the State Government, Chief Patrick Ukah, would chair the committee, while the Permanent Secretary, Government House, Mr Eddy Ogidi-Gbegbaje, would act as Secretary.

He advised against what he described as, “entitlement mentality” being associated with membership of the committee.

“You are very much aware that the Okowa administration is winding down and in about a month or couple of weeks, we will be heralding a new administration.

“As it is customary, we have put up a committee to carry out a number of activities to ensure smooth transition.

“What is trending in the social media is as if those who have been appointed into the main committee and sub-committees have been given appointment in the new administration,” he said.

The commissioner said; “we want to make it very clear that those appointed into the committees have only been asked to work for the purpose of seeing a smooth transition from the Okowa led administration to the next administration.

“It does not mean that they are the ones that worked more than any other person. It does not also suggest that they are much more important than any other person.

“You know that if everybody who contributed to the success of the election are to be considered, it means we will have a committee that will be more than a million”.

Aniagwu appealed to party faithful who felt agitated for not being appointed into the committees to know that the assignment was just to midwife the process of a smooth transition.

“It doesn’t suggest that these persons who have been appointed have been automatically engaged by the new administration nor does it undermine the effort of every other person who did not see their names in the different committees.

“There are individuals who contributed very immensely to the success of the election and I can assure you that both the outgoing and incoming administrations take very serious cognisance of those efforts and in due course, the good Lord will instigate a process where they will be rewarded.

“Appointment into the committee is just to midwife these processes that will culminate in the eventual handover to the next administration.

“So, we appeal to our brothers to note that the committee will not work in isolation and they will be reaching out to a number of people to assist them carry out the task,” he said.

The commissioner urged the people to continue their support for the Okowa administration not only to May 29 but to the incoming Chief Sheriff Oborevwori administration.

