Gov Okowa commends MTN over remodeled science laboratories in Delta

Okowa gave the commendation on Thursday, when he officially inaugurated science laboratories at the St Augustine College Ibuzor, which were remodeled by the MTN Foundation (MTNF).

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Patrick Ukah, said the project would encourage students to enhance their knowledge on science, technology and innovation.

“My administration has always showed its readiness to continuously partner with MTNF and I commend the Foundation for effectively carrying out its corporate social responsibilities toward the people.

“The joy of a perfect partnership is one of the bedrock of the this administration to partner with organizations.

“This administration remains committed to quality education at all levels, hence our readiness to support MTNF and other stakeholders who take the initiative to encourage us in one way or the other,” he said.

He thanked the Old Boys of St Augustine College for attracting MTN to the school and pledged government’s continued support for improved affordable and quality education.

Odunnayo Sanya, Executive Director, MTN Foundation, said the aim of the project was to enable our teeming young population achieve good education in science.

“At MTN, we believe that with science and technology we can close the gap as a nation.

“And for us at MTN, it is creating a conducive environment for the children to learn and do well especially in sciences.

“Gifts are given, projects and infrastructure are commissioned, but if there is no maintenance in few years it will look like nothing has been done. They should own it and make it theirs,” she said.

Rev Michael Ibeh, Principal, St Augustine College, commended MTN for maintaining its corporate social responsibility to the society and pledged readiness to maintain the facility.

“I came to the school and I discovered that the laboratory is in a very dilapidated state.

“I made a move and the initiative, through the old students association, on how to restore the laboratory so that the students who studied here would be able to compete with their counterparts anywhere in the world.

“They came to our aid and we promised to give the students the best,” he said.

In his welcome address, the Chairman of St. Augustine College Old Students Association, Chief NosikeAgokei, lauded MTN Foundation for remodeling the science laboratories in the school, stressing that it would go a long way in contributing to the teaching of science subjects in the school.

The Executive Director of MTN Foundation, Dennis Okoro, said that the foundation was set up by the communication giant to handle CSR in order to give back to the society.

Also speaking, the Obuzor of Ibusa, Prof. Louis Nwaoboshi, commended the foundation for the project, which he re-echoed would help in the teaching of science subjects in the school.

Victor Eze, an SS3 student of the College, said that he was excited about the project by MTN foundation.

According to him, it will enable them carry out research and practical projects with ease.

“I believe that students can now have easy access to modern equipment, tools and materials.