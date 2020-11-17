Riders of commercial motorbikes popularly referred to as Okada, and law enforcement agents, clashed in the 2nd Rainbow area, along the Apapa-Oshodi expressway on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

Eyewitnesses say members of the Lagos state task force were in the area to enforce a ban on motorbikes plying major roads, which kicked into effect in early February.

However, the Okada riders resisted arrest and attacked law enforcement personnel.

Hoodlums also joined the fray by chasing the task force personnel from the area as a free-for-all ensued.

Bonfires were then erected on the expressway as chaos engulfed the entire and surrounding neighborhoods.

Okada riders have since returned to major expressways, even though there is a subsisting order outlawing their operations in most of Lagos.

The commercial motor-bikers also drive against traffic at break-neck speed on busy expressways, endangering the lives of motorists and pedestrians alike.

There's been a breakdown of law and order in Lagos that has been exacerbated in the wake of the #EndSARS protests.