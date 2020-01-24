Following the recent rating of Nigeria as 146 out of 180 countries on the 2019 Corruption Perception Index by Transparency International, Ohanaeze Youths have asked President Muhammadu Buhari to jail more public office holders perceived to be untouchable.

In a statement on Friday, January 24, 2020, the group said, Transparency International was biased, adding that the ranking was not a true reflection of the situation on the ground.

The group, therefore, urged the presidency to step-up the fight against corruption without being perceived as selective.

In the statement signed by its President-General and Secretary-General, Mr Okechukwu Isiguzoro and Okwu Nnabuike, respectively, Ohanaeze Youths advised the Federal Government to review its tactics in the fight against corruption.

The statement reads in part, “We view the recent poor ranking of Nigeria in the corruption index by Transparency International with mixed feelings. Nigeria is now ranked 146 out of the 180 countries on the 2019 Corruption Perception index.

“Nigeria scored 26 out of 100 points according to Auwal Rafsanjani, the Head of Transparency International Nigeria, but the OYC describes the perception reports credited to Transparency International as biased verdict and not the true reflection of what is on the ground.

“We insist that there are more gains in the fight against corruption, but Nigerians should accept the indictment by Transparency International as it is a blessing in disguise. The Presidency should advance to the next level of the anti-corruption war, without perceived being selective as a way to prove that the reports were not a true reflection of what is on the ground.

“The Federal Government should review their tactics in the fight against corruption by prosecuting and securing jail for those untouchables and overrated sacred cows whose pending cases had lasted more than a decade in various courts or swept under the carpet. There should be accelerated hearings and judgment on those cases involving most former governors, ministers, senators, and others.”

Meanwhile, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has slammed Transparency International for rating Nigeria poorly in its 2019 Corruption Perception Index.

EFCC described the rating as baseless and illogical.