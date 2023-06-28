Ohanaeze moves to unify Igbo culture, cautions against unauthorised statements

The organisation described the action by some media as unacceptable and embarrassment to it.

Addressing newsmen on behalf of its President-General, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, its National Publicity Secretary, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, said Ohanaeze Ndigbo condemned the act in entirety.

He spoke after the group’s National Executive Council meeting.

“Some of Igbo youth groups issue statements in the name of Ohanaeze Ndigbo surprisingly, journalists accept it from them in spite the organisation’s disclaimer that they does not represent the interest of Igbo people.

“But we continue to see them in the press and the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has made it clear that anybody has right to belong to a political group or champion whatever interest.

“But using the name of Ohanaeze Ndigbo is deplorable and despicable especially on the issues they canvas.

“They do it for some peculiar selfish narrow interests and Ohanaeze Ndigbo condemns that,” Ogbonnia said.

He further said the Ohanaeze agreed to hold Igbo Day annually on every Sept. 29, adding that the committees for that had been inaugurated.

The president-general also said that another committee was inaugurated to harmonise some of the culture in Igboland by unifying them into a central Igbo culture.

“This committee is headed by Obi of Onitsha, HRH, Alfred Achebe and they will see that cultural festivals like new yam is not done differently by communities in Igboland but choose a day or period it will be celebrated generally.