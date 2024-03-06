ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ogun Govt warns Abeokuta residents to stop dumping dead babies in public waste bins

Bayo Wahab

The commissioner also disclosed the state government’s plan to sanitise and secure the Pansheke pedestrian bridge from beggars and robbers.

Gov Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State. [Channels TV]
Gov Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State. [Channels TV]

Recommended articles

The state’s Commissioner for Environment, Ola Oresanya, issued the warning while addressing journalists in Abeokuta.

Oresanya while complaining about indiscriminate dumping of refuse and open defecation in the state, said residents of the state capital abuse the waste bins placed along major roads by dropping faeces and dead babies in them.

We put out a giant waste bin along the road going towards the market, we put another smaller one around the place where okada riders are staying so that they can be putting their waste inside it, but every time we go there to clear the wastes, we found out that the bins contain faeces and dead babies.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When their children die, they don’t bury them, they will just dump them in the bins. There is a major social problem in that area that needs special attention and we are looking at it holistically,” Oresanya said.

The commissioner also disclosed the state government’s plan to sanitise and secure the Pansheke pedestrian bridge from beggars and robbers.

The bridge was constructed so that the pedestrians can use it to cross the road, but on that same bridge, you will find out that only a few pedestrians can use it, people on wheelchairs, physically challenged will not be able to cross that bridge. Is there any alternative for them? No, but we are working on that,” he said.

To prevent the destitute from sleeping, defecating on the bridge and attacking pedestrians at night, the commissioner said gates have been erected on the facility.

According to him, the gates are locked at 6 pm to ensure the destitute have no access to the bridge.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ogun Govt warns Abeokuta residents to stop dumping dead babies in public waste bins

Ogun Govt warns Abeokuta residents to stop dumping dead babies in public waste bins

Otu appoints 38 advisers, 28 SAs, 14 directors, 3 PAs to advance Cross River

Otu appoints 38 advisers, 28 SAs, 14 directors, 3 PAs to advance Cross River

Jeff Bezos overtakes Elon Musk as world’s richest person

Jeff Bezos overtakes Elon Musk as world’s richest person

Kano Hisbah frowns at immoral acts, warns defaulters to repent or face law

Kano Hisbah frowns at immoral acts, warns defaulters to repent or face law

Ekiti APC chairman, Omotoso is dead

Ekiti APC chairman, Omotoso is dead

LASTMA seizes 123 vehicles for illegal parking on Lagos Island bridges

LASTMA seizes 123 vehicles for illegal parking on Lagos Island bridges

Lagos Assembly praises Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu for completing Red Line Rail project

Lagos Assembly praises Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu for completing Red Line Rail project

Gov Idris donates 24 new vehicles to lawmakers amid national challenges

Gov Idris donates 24 new vehicles to lawmakers amid national challenges

67 years-on: How Ghana gained independence from the colonial rule

67 years-on: How Ghana gained independence from the colonial rule

Pulse Sports

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Pro-Tinubu CSOs ask NLC to engage FG instead of staging 'unnecessary protests'

Army troops reject ₦1.5m bribe, arrest cattle rustlers in Plateau

Army troops reject ₦1.5m bribe, arrest cattle rustlers in Plateau

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Tinubu launches handbook to close wage gaps between Nigerians, foreigners

NAFDAC shuts down unregistered sachet water factories in Anambra [Nairametrics]

NAFDAC shuts down unregistered sachet water factories in Anambra