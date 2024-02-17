Ogun CP asks for independent body to investigate complaints against police

Alamutu said this on Saturday while delivering a lecture at the 26th Annual Convention of the Alumni Association of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB).

The theme of the convention is: “Insecurity in Nigeria: “The Mistrust between Police and Citizenry.”

According to him, establishing the body will further help the dwindling relationship and mistrust between the police and the people.

The CP stressed the need for systemic, institutional and legislative reform to enhance a better relationship between the police and the people to enhance police accountability and transparency.

“Strong mechanisms should be put in place for holding police accountable for their actions including thorough and impartial investigations into allegations of misconduct.

“There should also be an establishment of an independent body to monitor and investigate complaints which will further help to pacify the ill feelings of the citizens toward the police.

“Furthermore, transparency in police operations should be promoted and this can be achieved through publishing of crime statistics and making information on police procedures public,” he said.

The police chief listed factors contributing to the mistrust between the Nigerian police and the people including corruption, human rights abuses, inadequate training and professionalism among others.

Alamutu said addressing the mistrust between the police and the citizenry is crucial for combating insecurity and creating a safe environment for everyone.

He noted that rebuilding trust would require a multifaceted approach which encompasses community policing, accountability, human rights training, public awareness campaigns and adequate funding among others.

Earlier, in his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of FUNAAB, Prof. Olusola Kehinde, thanked the association for its continued efforts and support to the students and the university community.

He noted that security is everyone’s business, hence the need for people to cooperate with the police to achieve sustainable development and growth.

Also speaking, the global president of the association, Dr Segun Ogundiran, said the major mandate of the alumni association is to assist the university in promoting growth and development.

He disclosed that the association had spent N30 million on intervention in the last four years.