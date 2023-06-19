ADVERTISEMENT
No nepotism - Onanuga clarifies Tinubu's appointment of Service Chiefs

Bayo Wahab

Onanuga warned the president’s critics to seek information before rushing to judgment.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Presidency}
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Presidency}

On Monday, June 19, 2023, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed new Service Chiefs after retiring the ones appointed by former President, Muhammadu Buhari.

However, the appointment of the new Service Chiefs has been faulted on social media as many Nigerians accused the president of nepotism.

Some of the critics claimed there’s no Igbo person in the President’s list of new appointees.

Reacting to this, Onanuga said the appointment followed the federal character.

In his bid to debunk the critics’ claims, Onanuga listed the names of the appointees and the regions they hailed from as follows.

1 Mallam Nuhu Ribadu National Security Adviser (North-Adamawa)

2 Maj. Gen. C.G Musa Chief of Defence Staff (North)

3 Maj.Gen. Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja Chief of Army Staff (South West)

4 Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla Chief of Naval Staff (South East-Enugu)

5 AVM H.B Abubakar Chief of Air Staff (North)

6 DIG Kayode Egbetokun Acting Inspector-General of Police (South West)

7 Maj. Gen. EPA Undiandeye Chief of Defense Intelligence (South South- Obudu Cross River state).

“For those accusing the Tinubu government of nepotism, the Chief of Naval Staff Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla is from Igbo Eze North LGA of Enugu State. Chief of Intelligence is from Cross River”, Onanuga tweeted.

He also warned the president’s critics to seek information before rushing to judgment.

