Official coronation dates set for new Soun of Ogbomoso
This announcement follows a recent approval by the Oyo State High Court of a motion of stay of execution against the nullification of the selection process that led to the enthronement of Oba Afolabi Olaoye, also known as Orumogege III.
Prof Adesola Adepoju clarified the erroneous reporting of the date, stating, "The date of December 16, as published by some news media, is incorrect. Rather, the events associated with the coronation will commence on December 14 and culminate in the official presentation of the Staff of Office on December 19 by the Oyo State Governor, Mr Seyi Makinde."
The controversy surrounding the selection process emerged when a Prince of Ogbomoso, Kabir Olaoye, filed a suit alleging irregularities. On October 25, an Oyo State High Court in Ogbomoso ruled in favor of the plaintiff, ordering the removal of the newly appointed traditional ruler and calling for a fresh selection process.
However, in response to the judgment, Oba Afolabi Olaoye and the Oyo State Government filed an appeal and an application for a stay of execution.
The Oyo State High Court, sitting in Ogbomoso, granted the stay of execution on Monday, November 27, 2023, and directed all parties to maintain the status quo ante pending the hearing and determination of the appeal.
It is worth noting that the Oyo State Government officially announced Afolabi, a pastor, as the new Soun on September 8, approximately two years after the demise of the former Soun, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi, Ajagungbade III, who passed away in December 2021 at the age of 95 after reigning for an impressive 48 years.
