ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ododo helped Yahaya Bello escape EFCC arrest at governor's lodge - Operatives

Nurudeen Shotayo

Sources within the EFCC said operatives could not take further action against Ododo due to the immunity he's enjoying as a serving governor.

Governor Usman Ododo accompanied his predecessor, Yahaya Bello to the EFCC office [NAN]
Governor Usman Ododo accompanied his predecessor, Yahaya Bello to the EFCC office [NAN]

Recommended articles

Bello slipped away from the grasp of the anti-graft agency again after a similar attempt to arrest him in April was thwarted by his successor in office, Governor Usman Ododo.

The erstwhile Governor is wanted by the EFCC for having allegedly laundered ₦80.2 billion and operatives laid siege to the Kogi Government Lodge in the Asokoro District in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) late Wednesday to apprehend him.

This came hours after Bello, accompanied by his legal counsel and Ododo, voluntarily visited the EFCC office as claimed by his media team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the claim, the commission, in a statement by its spokesman Dele Oyewale, denied detaining the former Governor.

But a melee ensued later in the day when operatives arrived at the lodge to effect Bello's arrest. The sound of gunshots rented the air as security personnel attached to the facility pushed back against the anti-graft agency.

Sources who spoke to Punch confirmed that Ododo leveraged the immunity he enjoys as a serving Governor to prevent his predecessor from being arrested, repeating a similar action in April during a raid on Bello's residence in Abuja.

EFCC officials said though Ododo's action thwarted the operation, operatives were handicapped from taking further action due to his governorship immunity.

“Yahaya Bello has not been arrested. The Kogi State governor prevented operatives from doing their work yesterday just like he did the other time. He took him away and our men could not do anything because of the immunity he (Ododo) is enjoying,” an official was quoted as saying.

ADVERTISEMENT

As of the time of filing this report, the EFCC has yet to give any official account on how Bello was able to escape the arrest.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

‘Nigeria won’t progress without restructuring’ - Obaseki

‘Nigeria won’t progress without restructuring’ - Obaseki

Meet the top candidates running for governor in Edo State

Meet the top candidates running for governor in Edo State

Edo people don't need Wike to tell them whom to vote for - Obaseki

Edo people don't need Wike to tell them whom to vote for - Obaseki

Ododo helped Yahaya Bello escape EFCC arrest at governor's lodge - Operatives

Ododo helped Yahaya Bello escape EFCC arrest at governor's lodge - Operatives

Police warn unaccredited individuals against monitoring Edo election

Police warn unaccredited individuals against monitoring Edo election

Railway corporation generates ₦1.69bn from passengers in Q2 2024

Railway corporation generates ₦1.69bn from passengers in Q2 2024

Tinubu pledges robust financial system as Coca-Cola pumps $1bn into Nigeria

Tinubu pledges robust financial system as Coca-Cola pumps $1bn into Nigeria

Edo govt declares Friday work-free day to allow workers to travel to voting areas

Edo govt declares Friday work-free day to allow workers to travel to voting areas

Rivers LG caretaker Chairman donates remodelled station to police

Rivers LG caretaker Chairman donates remodelled station to police

Pulse Sports

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bello Turji

'Turji is next,' Buhari’s ex-aide hails military for taking down Zamfara bandits

Interior Minister, Olubunmi-Tunji-Ojo.

FG declares Monday public holiday to mark Eid-Maulud

Houses, farmland destroyed as flood wreaks havoc in Ebonyi community/Illustration [Pulse]

Houses, farmland destroyed as flood wreaks havoc in Ebonyi community

President Bola Tinubu on state visit to China [Presidency]

Chinese envoy pledges to actualise all agreements signed during Tinubu's visit