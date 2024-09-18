Yahaya Bello honours EFCC invite amid corruption charges

His media aide, Ohiare Michael, confirmed this in a statement on Wednesday, September 18.

Michael stated that Bello made the decision following consultations with his family, legal team, and political allies.

"The former Governor, who has great respect for the rule of law, sought only to ensure due process by enforcing his fundamental rights," the statement read.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charges against Yahaya Bello

Bello had been fighting legal battles with the EFCC over a 19-count money laundering charge amounting to ₦80 billion.

Despite the allegations, his legal team had represented him in court. According to Michael, the former governor is confident that his engagement with the EFCC will help clear his name.

The media aide further highlighted Bello's support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration and its anti-corruption agenda.

"It is on record that he was the first Governor of Kogi State to implement an anti-corruption framework in the state," Michael added.

ADVERTISEMENT

We hope the EFCC will remain professional - Bello's aide

Accompanied by several high-profile individuals, Bello arrived at the EFCC headquarters, marking a significant turn in his ongoing legal battle.

"We hope the EFCC will remain professional and respect his fundamental rights," Michael noted.