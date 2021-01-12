Generating your National Identification Number (NIN) automatically, because you once went through the rigours that came with obtaining a Bank Verification Number (BVN), isn't enough to stop your phone line from being blocked, according to the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

Nigerians have been handed deadlines to link their NINs to Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards or phone numbers; or have their phone lines suspended.

The federal government's directive has led to huge crowds besieging NIMC offices across the country, amid a second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

A section of Nigerians had heaved sighs of relief after the same NIMC asked them to check if they already had a NIN by inserting a provided code on their smartphones.

However, it now appears like an electronically generated NIN can no longer save one from overcrowded, disorderly and virus infested NIMC offices.

"You MUST complete your NIN registration even if your BVN has generated a NIN," the NIMC shared in a tweet.

"If your NIN was generated due to the BVN record harmonization with the National Identity Database, you will not have access to the NIMC mobile app and your NIN--SIM integration--will be invalid," the statement from the NIMC reads.

COVID-19 safety protocols have been observed in the breach at NIN registration centers nationwide, with only a sprinkling from among the crowds seen sporting facial masks.