Millions of Nigerians are currently racing against time to link their National Identity Numbers (NIN) with their SIM card records following last year's directive from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Mobile phone users who fail to link their NIN with their records will be blocked by their providers on January 19, 2020 (if they already have their NIN) or February 9 (if they don't already have their NIN).

The leading mobile telecommunications companies in the country have set out guidelines for their customers to follow to complete the process.

To retrieve already-existing NIN, customers have to dial *346# on any network.

After copying the NIN, if they are already on the database, customers can then proceed to link it with their records with appropriate service providers.

MTN

MTN users are to dial *785# to link their NIN, or visit https://nin.mtnonline.com/ and follow instructions.

Airtel

Airtel users are to dial *121# to link their NIN, or visit https://www.airtel.com.ng/nin/ and follow instructions.

9Mobile

9Mobile customers are to dial *200*8# to link their NIN, or visit https://9mobile.com.ng/nin and follow instructions.

GLO

GLO customers can link their NIN with their SIM card records by texting "UpdateNIN (space) NIN (space) first name (space) last name" to 109 using SMS.