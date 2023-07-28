Oborevwori celebrates Asagba of Asaba at 99

The governor’s felicitation is contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, on Friday, July 28, 2023 in Asaba. According to Oborevwori, Edozien is a distinguished medical scholar and Nigeria’s first Professor of Physiology.

He said that since his ascension to the throne in 1991 as the 13th Asagba of Asaba, Obi Edozien had continued to provide purposeful leadership for the people in his domain. The governor said that under the monarch’s reign, Asaba had since become one of the fastest growing cities in the country in terms of population and infrastructural development.

He lauded the traditional ruler for his many contributions to making Asaba comfortable and hospitable for Nigerians, who troop into the Delta state capital to live and do business. The governor said that at 99 years, Obi Edozien deserved to be celebrated for attaining such an enviable age.

He said that the Asagba remained an “iconic scholar per excellence, bridge-builder and oldest living Professor in any discipline”.

Oborevwori prayed that God would continue to bless the traditional ruler with great wisdom, good health and strength to continue to lead the people of his kingdom.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I joyfully celebrate with His Royal Majesty, Obi (Prof.) Joseph Chike Edozien, CFR, the Asagba of Asaba on the occasion of his 99th birth anniversary.