Obi, Otti in attendance as Onyeka Onwenu gets lowkey burial in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

Abraham and Tijani Ogunlende, sons of the late singer, expressed their gratitude for the love and support from the public.

Obi, Otti in attendance as Onyeka Onwenu gets lowkey burial in Lagos [X:@umorinren]
Obi, Otti in attendance as Onyeka Onwenu gets lowkey burial in Lagos [X:@umorinren]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Onwenu, popularly known as the “Elegant Stallion”, died on July 30, after collapsing at an event.

The funeral service was held on Friday at the Fountain of Life Church, Ilupeju, and was followed by a private burial ceremony at Ebony Vaults in Ikoyi.

Family, friends and well-wishers paid their last respects as the late singer’s body was lowered to the grave.

Abraham and Tijani Ogunlende, sons of the late singer, expressed their gratitude for the love and support from the public.

They described their mother as a national treasure who impacted many lives through her music and various works.

NAN reports that prominent figures including Peter Obi, a former presidential candidate, and Governor Alex Otti of Abia amongst others attended the burial

News Agency Of Nigeria

