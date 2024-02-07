ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Obi, Tambuwal, Attah advocate increased powers for State governors amid insecurity

News Agency Of Nigeria

Utomi organised a new book launch which some former governors were in attendance.

Peter Obi [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]
Peter Obi [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]

Recommended articles

The governors spoke during the panel discussion at the Annual Lecture and International Leadership Symposium of the Centre for Values in Leadership (CVL) on Tuesday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a new book by Prof. Pat Utomi’, founder of CVL, titled “Power, Politics, Public Policy Process and Performance,” was launched during the programme. The programme, organised to mark Utomi’s 68th birthday, had the theme “Democracy, Governance and National Performance: The Mutual Relationship”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra and 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party; a former governor of Sokoto State, Sen. Aminu Tambuwal and a former governor of Akwa Ibom, Obong Victor Attah, spoke during the panel discussion.

Answering questions on the powers of governors in the current political dispensation, Obi recalled that when he governed Anambra, he enjoyed a substantial measure of power to make some security decisions, to secure the people. He said that during the time he served as governor, the President then, authorised governors to act on some matters of security.

There is always between one president and another. We cannot compare President Olusegun Obasanjo's presidency, and Umaru Yar’Adua’s presidency to what we have after.

“Under Obasanjo, the governors were in charge of security. I requested that every DPO (Divisional Police Officer) be removed and I had it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I took decisions on security with the authority of the President during late President Umaru Yar’adua and every month, there was a conversation between the President and the Governors.

“The governor has to be in charge of the state and be responsible.

“So, we need a President who is determined to give the governor authority to do something,” Obi said.

The former LP presidential candidate called on the President to strengthen the war against insurgency and corruption, to move the nation forward. On economy and inflation, Obi, who decried the ‘dollarisation' of business transactions in some quarters, said that people guilty of this act of sabotage should be punished.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria should be proud of our currency. We must have a system that works. These are issues that we need to deal with,” he added.

Speaking, Tambuwal, also a former Speaker, of the House of Representatives, said that governors were not always consulted lately when decisions concerning their states were being made by the President.

Citing the closure of three borders linking Sokoto with three states in Niger, during President Muhammadu Buhari, Tambuwal said that as the governor of the state, he was not consulted or carried along.

“On matters of security, governors are supposed to be hands-on because they are the ones dealing with issues of ensuring that people are secured.

“There is the need for us to restructure and devolve more powers to the governors so that they can work on issues of security".

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on Western democracy and whether the presidential system of government is working in Nigeria, Tambuwal said that the system appeared not to be working for the country.

I believe that as someone who was in the House of Representatives from 2023 to 2015, and who was Speaker of that House, we have a lot of work to do to bring the realities of our situation to bear with the presidential system of government.

“We need to tinker and work the system and bring it closer home. I believe there is a lot more to do be done in terms of working the system to conform to our own reality,” he said.

The former governor noted that the the country’s challenges were not all about the system alone, saying to they also had to do with leadership and the drivers of democracy.

“We need to change our ways, we as a people, practising this democracy, we need to imbibe the values of those practising democracy in the United States of America,” he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Contributing to the question on the powers of the governor in tackling security challenges, Attah, who was also the Chairman of the occasion, said that in a federation, the governors were supposed to be partners, not subordinates to the President.

The former governor said that he was frustrated, at a point, while executing his power plant project when he was Akwa Ibom governor because of the nature of the federal system in place, calling for constitutional review.

While supporting advocates of the creation of state police, Attah added that the electoral body must also be put on trial for some of its activities, to move the nation forward.

“We also need to develop the courage and ability to change our constitution and make it one written by Nigerians and for Nigerians, to make progress,” he noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Contributing, Utomi said that Presidents were supposed to be good listeners, consulting with governors and taking counsel from them on matters of security.

“We need people to go into leadership positions to learn to listen and consult. If you cannot listen, you cannot lead,” he said.

Applauding the late Yar’adua for being a good listener, Utomi added Nigeria was unfortunate to have lost Yar’adua while in Aso Rock.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Christopher Fomunyoh, the Keynote Speaker, who highlighted the link between democracy, governance and national performance, said that the world was beckoning on Nigeria to take its rightful place in democracy, governance and national performance.

Fomunyoh, Senior Associate and Regional Director for the Central and West Africa Programme said that the continent was waiting for Nigeria to take the lead in human capital development, economic development, and good governance, among other indices of development.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Delta assembly issues 24-hour ultimatum to polytechnic management over staff's demotion reversal

Delta assembly issues 24-hour ultimatum to polytechnic management over staff's demotion reversal

Katsina board urges intending pilgrims to complete payments ahead of Hajj by Feb 12

Katsina board urges intending pilgrims to complete payments ahead of Hajj by Feb 12

Govt can't fund education alone, we'll leverage alumni associations for development - Gov Adeleke

Govt can't fund education alone, we'll leverage alumni associations for development - Gov Adeleke

INEC sets supplementary election in Taraba, re-run in Enugu over security concerns

INEC sets supplementary election in Taraba, re-run in Enugu over security concerns

Obi, Tambuwal, Attah advocate increased powers for State governors amid insecurity

Obi, Tambuwal, Attah advocate increased powers for State governors amid insecurity

3 weeks after Ibadan explosion, government yet to hold anyone accountable

3 weeks after Ibadan explosion, government yet to hold anyone accountable

Nigeria, Angola collaborate to enhance water supply, electricity generation

Nigeria, Angola collaborate to enhance water supply, electricity generation

Suspended UNICAL dean sent ₦3k to me after forced sexual act, student testifies

Suspended UNICAL dean sent ₦3k to me after forced sexual act, student testifies

It’s a normal thing  — PDP tells APC to stop complaining about protests sponsors

It’s a normal thing  — PDP tells APC to stop complaining about protests sponsors

Pulse Sports

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Governing council by Gov Aiyedatiwa [NAN]

Aiyedatiwa pledges support to state-owned tertiary institutions, vows to address challenges

Sanwo-Olu commemorates completion of Phase I of Blue Line rail project. [Twitter:JagBros]

Sanwo-Olu goes to China, seeks collaboration for transportation development

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development. [Channels TV}

I approved relocation of FAAN headquarters to Lagos, not Tinubu  —  Keyamo

Tinubu actively addressing Nigeria's challenges - Onanuga [Presidency]

Tinubu actively addressing Nigeria's challenges - Onanuga says amid Atiku's criticisms