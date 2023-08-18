ADVERTISEMENT
NYSC swears in 1744 Corps members in Nasarawa

News Agency Of Nigeria

Coordinator of the scheme in the State stated that since the commencement of the orientation exercise, the corps members had been responding with great zeal, maturity and discipline to all camp activities and rules.

Gov. Abdullahi Sule declared the three weeks orientation course open at the swearing in ceremony of the set at the Magaji Dan-Yamusa NYSC Permanent Orientation camp in Keffi local government area of the state on Friday.

Sule, represented by the Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Jaafaru Ango, congratulated the corps members on the successful completion of their academic pursuits which qualified them for national service.

He then assured them of his administration’s statutory responsibility to their welfare, security and general well-being.

“Nasarawa is peaceful and you come to see it as a home away from home. Let me reiterate that your security and safety is guaranteed,” he said.

The governor also enjoined them to pay attention to the lectures on salient national topics and on the NYSC scheme that they would receive.

“I am also aware that that you will undergo training on Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme. Therefore I hereby urge you to take the the SAED training seriously.

“Your interest and participation in SAED will go a long way in eradicating the menace of unemployment presently ravaging the nation as a whole,” he added.

He assured the scheme that he was aware of the challenges facing the NYSC in the state and assured them that work on the 3000 capacity Multipurpose Hall would commence soon.

Speaking earlier, Alhaji Abdullahi Jikamshi, Coordinator of the Scheme in the state, revealed that out of the 1744 corps members posted to the state, 632 are males while 1112 are females.

He said since the commencement of the orientation exercise, the corps members had been responding with great zeal, maturity and discipline to all camp activities and rules.

“They have adjusted to the regimented camp life and their high level of cooperation has helped a great deal in achieving a smooth takeoff in the administration of the orientation camp,” he said.

Jikamshi then expressed gratitude to Sule for fulfilling his promises to the scheme in the state as regards providing enabling environment for corps members and staff in the state among others.

“Furthermore I use this opportunity to also remind and passionately appeal to His Excellency of the construction of a befitting 3000 capacity Multipurpose Hall for lectures and other programmes, as well as the provision of additional hostels to accommodate camp officials,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nasarawa Chief Judge, Justice Aisha Bashir represented by Justice Isa Kana of the High Court, Keffi, swore in the corps members at the ceremony attended by several government dignitaries, traditional rulers and other invited guests.

News Agency Of Nigeria

NYSC swears in 1744 Corps members in Nasarawa

