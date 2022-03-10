RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

MC Oluomo withdraws Lagos NURTW from national body, asks Lagos Govt to take over parks

Bayo Wahab

MC Oluomo says he won't support any action that can threaten the peace in Lagos.

Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Lagos State, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo
Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Lagos State, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo (Gistpad)

Musiliu Akinsanya, the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers in Lagos aka MC Oluomo, has announced the withdrawal of members of the state’s council, including himself, from the national body.

Akinsanya made the announcement on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the state secretariat, Agege hours after the NURTW headquarters suspended him over alleged insubordination.

The NURTW headquarters also accused MC Oluomo of inciting members of the union against the national leadership.

But in a statement titled, ‘Crisis in NURTW’, the NURTW boss said, “There has been some crisis in our umbrella body, NURTW. All attempts to have an amicable resolution have failed. In fact. we have protested to the Lagos State Government about the State of affairs in our Union.

“Being law-abiding and responsible citizens, we have decided to explore all avenues for peace in the interest of all, we will not support any action that can threaten the peace that we cherish so much in Lagos State.

“Therefore, I, Comrade Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, on behalf of the State Administrative Council, State Executive Council members and the entire union rank and file members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Lagos State Council with over 200 branches and zones hereby resolve to immediately withdraw our membership and operation from the National body of NURTW for peace to reign in Lagos State; write to Lagos State Governor, Lagos State Ministry of Transportation and other relevant agencies about our decision”.

Akinsaya, therefore, called on the Lagos State Government to take over the management of motor parks in the state to resolve the crisis in the NURTW.

“In view of this and the crisis at hand, Lagos State Government is hereby invited to consider its white paper on Transport Union activities, 2004 section 5C, which states that the Government should take over the management of any garage or motor park where there is a crisis until such is resolved by the consultative committee.

“We hereby call on Lagos State Government to take over the running of the affairs of the Union with the Constitution of a Park Management Committee for Motor Garages and parks in the state, thereby ensuring peace and tranquility, pending the determination of the matter in the interest of the good people of Lagos State,” he said.

Recall that the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) recently designated MC Oluomo as an ambassador on its war against drug trafficking campaign.

