NSCDC tasks citizens on peaceful coexistence, dispute resolution

The Commandant-General of NSCDC, Alhaji Ahmed Audi, made the call in his address at the International Summit for Peace and Unity of Nigeria on Saturday in Abuja.

The theme of the Summit is “Promoting Peace within Our Borders”.

The Summit was convened by Mr Steve Midalah, the Chairman of UN Rescue Services, Bonaventure Chimee, National Coordinator, National Youth Development Project, ALGON Peace Project, Emeka Rollas, President Actors Guild of Nigeria and others.

Audi said that it was no longer news that there was an escalation of violence in the different geopolitical zones of the country, adding that peace is everybody’s business.

According to the NSCDC boss, the Federal Government is doing its best and spending a lot of resources to address challenges facing the country.

“If we have peace and unity, such resources could be channeled to the building of roads, provisions of so many amenities for the people to live comfortably.

“We commend Midalah and other stakeholders for this initiative. The NSCDC is also mandated to continue with peace-building activities.

“The NSCDC has a Conflict Management Unit for the pursuance of peacebuilding across the country. Last year we resolved about 14,000 conflicts across the country, which if allowed could be disastrous for the country.

“Therefore, I called on all Nigerians regardless of tribe and religion to live peacefully with one another. This is the only way we can make meaningful progress in the country,” Audi said.

He admonished Nigerians that instead of spending monies in going to court, they could approach the Conflict Management Unit of the NSCDC across the country to resolve any form of disputes including marital and community.

“Any issues or conflict that is brought to the unit at the Divisions or State Commands would be resolved amicably.

“This Summit is timely, because, peace is fast eroding away and as peace is being preached, we shall all become Peace Ambassadors to always preach peace anywhere we are,” Audi said.