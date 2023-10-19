ADVERTISEMENT
NOTAP saved Nigeria ₦140bn in 10yrs through tech transfer agreements - Ex-DG

News Agency Of Nigeria

He added that NOTAP was able to secure 320 patent certificates for inventors and researchers of tertiary, research institutes and individuals from 2010 to date.

He stated this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Abuja (NAN) as he bowed out after 8 years of leading NOTAP. Ibrahim said: "The accumulated sum of 74.3 billion was saved in the last 9 years that would have left the country via capital flight from 2015 to 2022 under his leadership.”

Reeling out his achievements, the director-general said that 98% of NOTAP’s mandate had been achieved during his tenure. NAN reports that Ibrahim, who was appointed as DG/CEO NOTAP in October 2015 by former President Muhammadu Buhari, is an Agricultural Technology expert who hails from Bauchi State.

NOTAP is responsible for monitoring, regulating, facilitation and domesticating the inflow of foreign technologies in Nigeria. The director-general said NOTAP was able to secure 320 patent certificates for inventors and researchers of tertiary, research institutes and individuals from 2010 to date.

He urged African researchers to strive for patentable research and development (R&D) results that were capable of attracting investments, subsequently licensing them for commercialisation and economic benefits.

Ibrahim said for any nation to develop and maximise its potentials, it must have a vibrant Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) ecosystem that encourages demand-driven research for economic sustenance.

“NOTAP, in the course of discharging one of its responsibilities of encouraging development of indigenous technologies, noted the weak Intellectual Property culture in the Nigerian knowledge system.

“This observation encouraged NOTAP to go into partnership with the Patent and Design Registry, and Commercial Law departments of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.

“The synergy with the departments helped in creating intellectual property awareness and patent support services for Nigerian researchers in the country.

“Through this, NOTAP assisted in processing and filing their claims at no cost, as the office paid the patenting fees,” he added.

Ibrahim said that the agency’s policies aim to foster collaboration between industries and universities to enhance productivity and stimulate Nigeria’s economic growth. He further called on other industries to join in such partnerships, emphasizing the positive impact they have on universities and research institutions.

“NOTAP has fostered partnerships with industries via NOTAP- industry partnership, all aimed at improving Nigeria’s economic development.

“ These partnerships are initiatives for building capacity, including instances where the private sector sponsors research and development projects in universities and intervenes before intellectual property translates into commercial products and services,” Ibrahim stated.

NAN reports that last week, NOTAP inaugurated an office complex made up of 60 smart offices, making its technology transfer agreements processes fully automated. NOTAP also recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with PZ Cussons Nigeria Limited to equip additional 10 laboratories in selected institutions across Nigeria.

