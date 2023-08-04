ADVERTISEMENT
Northern senators caution FG against military action in Niger Republic

News Agency Of Nigeria

One of the Senators said there would be serious implication for Nigeria if military force was considered without exhausting all diplomatic channels.

Nigerian senators [Tope Brown]
Nigerian senators [Tope Brown]

Senator Suleiman Kawu (NNPP-Kano), the spokesperson for the forum, said this when he briefed newsmen in Abuja on Friday.

“The forum under the leadership of Sen. Abdul Ningi (PDP-Bauchi), has noted with concern and condemn in entirety the unfortunate development in Niger Republic.

“Where the military forcefully upstaged a democratically elected government of President Mohamed Bazoum.

“The Northern Senators also take cognisance of the efforts of the ECOWAS leaders under the chairmanship of our dear President, Bola Tinubu, in resolving the situation in Niger Republic.

“The emphasis however, is that we should be focused on political and diplomatic means to restore democratic government in Niger Republic,” he said.

Kawu added: “We also take exception to use of the of military force until other avenues as mentioned above are exhausted as the consequences will be casualties among the innocent citizens who go about their daily business.

“Besides, about seven northern states who share border with Niger Republic namely Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, Zamfara, Jigawa, Yobe and Borno will be negatively affected.

“We are also aware of the situation of Mali, Burkina Faso and Libya, which may affect the seven northern states, if military force is used.”

He added that there would be serious implication for Nigeria if military force was considered without exhausting all diplomatic channels.

“As democrats and representatives of the people, we hereby urge our colleagues to observe due diligence in invoking section 5 sub section (4) (a) and (b),” he said.

Northern senators caution FG against military action in Niger Republic

