ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Northern Elders Forum accuse Tinubu of neglecting national security

Ima Elijah

Calls for independent inquiry into recent bomb attack in Kaduna.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Recommended articles

Professor Usman Yusuf, a prominent member of the forum, made these claims during an exclusive interview on AriseTV on Tuesday, December 06, 2023

Yusuf accused President Tinubu of prioritizing economic matters over security issues. "Our president and commander in chief, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, from his words, deeds, and body language, is not interested in security," Yusuf asserted.

"All he's interested in is the economy, where the money is, and he's planted his people. Security, banditry, and others appear irritant to him."

ADVERTISEMENT

Expressing dissatisfaction with the perceived lack of hands-on involvement by the president in security matters, Yusuf criticised the state of the military, stating that it seems to have gone rogue and is not accountable to civilian authority.

He stated the importance of civilian oversight, drawing a comparison with the United States' presidential system, where the military is subordinate to civilian authority.

The northern elder also raised questions about the role of the Minister of Defence, alleging that President Tinubu has outsourced the security of the country to the military.

In light of recent events, particularly the bomb attack in Kaduna, Yusuf called for an independent judicial panel to investigate the incident.

"Whatever the president is planning to do, the military cannot investigate itself. We've had several incidents, and there have been no outcomes," Yusuf remarked. "There should be an independent judicial panel headed by a retired Chief Justice of Nigeria, a former defence chief, traditional leaders, and religious leaders who are interested in protecting the people."

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian Army launches Operation Golden Dawn 3 to tackle security challenges in Abia

Nigerian Army launches Operation Golden Dawn 3 to tackle security challenges in Abia

Akpabio cancels trip to Dubai amid criticisms against FG’s delegates to COP28

Akpabio cancels trip to Dubai amid criticisms against FG’s delegates to COP28

Northern Elders Forum accuse Tinubu of neglecting national security

Northern Elders Forum accuse Tinubu of neglecting national security

Oyo Govt insists strict adherence to unified exam timetable in public primary schools

Oyo Govt insists strict adherence to unified exam timetable in public primary schools

Enugu Electricity Distribution says electricity supply restored to various parts of Anambra

Enugu Electricity Distribution says electricity supply restored to various parts of Anambra

Ooni of Ife visits Kuje Custodial Centre, secures release of 5 inmates

Ooni of Ife visits Kuje Custodial Centre, secures release of 5 inmates

Why terrorism still abounds despite huge budget allocation

Why terrorism still abounds despite huge budget allocation

Nigeria, Kuwait forge direct flight agreement for better bilateral ties

Nigeria, Kuwait forge direct flight agreement for better bilateral ties

NiMet forecasts sunshine and haziness nationwide from Wednesday to Friday

NiMet forecasts sunshine and haziness nationwide from Wednesday to Friday

Pulse Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria Prisons Service [Daily Post]

Enugu Correctional Service Command registers 1,137 inmates for NECO

Tinubu presents 'Budget of Renewed Hope'

'Our landlord' – Tinubu hails Wike as he presents 2024 Renewed Hope Budget

Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah. [Twitter:@PNMbah]

Gov Mbah solicits FG’s support on construction of cargo terminal

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas [LASG]

We can’t afford to fail Nigerians - Abbas says during Tinubu's 2024 bill presentation