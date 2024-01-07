ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

None of our professors are fake - UNILAG denies allegation

News Agency Of Nigeria

UNILAG reassured the public of its commitment to its mandate of being a topnotch citadel of higher education, in deed and truth.

None of our professors are fake - UNILAG denies allegation
None of our professors are fake - UNILAG denies allegation

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement by the university’s Head of the Communication Unit, Mrs Adejoke Alaga-Ibraheem, issued to newsmen on Saturday night.

She was reacting to information in some sections of the media that the NUC had uncovered about 100 professors spread across some Nigerian universities, including the University of Lagos.

Alaga-Ibraheem described the report as unsubstantiated and urged the public to disregard it

ADVERTISEMENT

“The attention of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Management has been drawn to an unsubstantiated report on social media, claiming that the NUC has uncovered fake professors in some Nigerian universities, including ours.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the university management hereby explicitly refutes the five names listed as ‘fake’ professors of the university.

“ Members of the university community and the general public are enjoined to completely disregard the report as the persons listed are not our staff and have never worked at any point in time and any capacity, at the university.

“Please be reassured of the institution’s commitment to its mandate of being a topnotch citadel of higher education, in deed and truth,” she stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We will know who's in charge in Rivers when the time comes - Wike

We will know who's in charge in Rivers when the time comes - Wike

Police disrupt street carnival in Lagos, arrest organisers

Police disrupt street carnival in Lagos, arrest organisers

Group urges Tinubu to investigate palliatives distribution by NASS members

Group urges Tinubu to investigate palliatives distribution by NASS members

Yahaya Bello claims he's leaving Kogi better than he met it

Yahaya Bello claims he's leaving Kogi better than he met it

5 African-American women trace roots back to Calabar royal family

5 African-American women trace roots back to Calabar royal family

None of our professors are fake - UNILAG denies allegation

None of our professors are fake - UNILAG denies allegation

Prophet El-Buba leads special prayers against killings in Plateau State

Prophet El-Buba leads special prayers against killings in Plateau State

Niger Gov says farmers now returning to farms after insecurity challenges

Niger Gov says farmers now returning to farms after insecurity challenges

CLO lauds Tinubu, Reps over reversal of school fees increment

CLO lauds Tinubu, Reps over reversal of school fees increment

Pulse Sports

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria to begin passport application automation on January 8

Nigeria to begin passport application automation on January 8 - Minister

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Na’Abba cared about unity, progress of Nigeria - Obi mourns late Speaker [NAN]

Na’Abba cared about unity, progress of Nigeria - Obi mourns late Speaker

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State. [X:@dikko_radda]

Katsina Gov approves 36 new appointments