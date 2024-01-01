NOA urges Nigerians to support Tinubu-led administration for a better 2024

Its Director-General, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, made the call in a message on New Year’s Day in Abuja on Monday. Issa-Onilu stated that the current administration has initiated several policies, programmes and activities to ensure that Nigeria regains her pride of place among world nations.

According to him, removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit known as petrol has released Nigeria’s economy from the debilitating stranglehold of a questionable subsidy regime, resulting in savings for re-investment in critical sectors.

He added that overhauling of National Security architecture with the appointment of new security chiefs, resulted in the increased onslaught on the non-state actors troubling the nation. The NOA chief said creating a Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy was a definitive step towards harnessing the great potential of Nigeria’s blue economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The new initiatives in dry season farming and support to farmers will lead to the desired diversification of our economy.

“Government is keen on putting a stop to Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strikes. It is part of the reasons that the president signed the’ Students Loan Act’.

"Government also granted the wish of ASUU to remove universities from Integrated Payroll and Personnel information system (IPPIS) and is working with stakeholders to grant autonomy to public universities,” he said.

Issa-Onilu said Presidential Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Initiative was established to cushion the impact of fuel subsidy removal on Nigerians. According to him, the initiative targets a nationwide adoption of workshops, to enable a seamless transition to CNG-fueled vehicles.

“This Presidential initiative will revolutionise the transportation landscape and reduce transport costs, as well as cost of goods and services, while creating business and job opportunities for Nigerians.”

ADVERTISEMENT