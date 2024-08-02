No record of vandalism yet in FCT during nationwide protest - NSCDC

Odumosu said this after inspecting some CNAI in Abuja on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Odumosu visited railway stations at Wupa, Kukwaba 1 and 2, Bassanjiwa, Gwagwa and Idu areas of the FCT.

In addition; was the inspection of the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) Headquarters, Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, Wuse, FCT Water Board in Asokoro and the Abuja Central Mosque.

The commandant commended protesters for not interfering with the activities at the railway stations as the protest progressed.

“We discovered that none of the railway corridors were tampered with by miscreants during the day-1 protest but day-2 is still ongoing.

“We have a collective duty to protect CNAI as these amenities were provided with our commonwealth.

“Destruction of these facilities will take us years backwards and the NSCDC will not tolerate that,” Odumosu said.

He added that although it was the right of every citizen to engage in peaceful protests, the Corps would not tolerate any attempt to cause destruction of government properties and installations.

Odumosu however frowned at the attack of motorists on Thursday in the Lugbe area of the territory and the burning of private vehicles at Nyanya.

“I am calling on the public to embrace dialogue as this is the civilised way to air grievances as violence will only cause more harm than good,” he reiterated.

During the commandant’s visit to the Idu railway, the FCT Administration (FCTA), Director of Transport, Engr. Joseph Akinteye commended the personnel of the corps for their diligence in securing the railway stations.