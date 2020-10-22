The spokesperson of Lagos command, NCoS, Superintendent Rotimi Oladokun, confirmed the situation in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

NAN reports that some hoodlums on Thursday attempted to break into the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCos) Centre, Ikoyi, in Lagos in an attempt to liberate the inmates.

The attempt came barely four days after a similar, but successful, attempt was carried out in Edo during the ongoing protests by EndSARS youths.

ALSO READ: Gun shots, fire at Ikoyi prison amid jail break fears

The Lagos command NCoS Spokesman further said the personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Lagos State command and other security operatives were on ground to save the situation.

NAN reports that the hoodlums in the Lagos attempt set fire on some of the buildings in the Correctional Centre in attempt to set the inmates free.

NAN also reports that security operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) had begun house-to-house search for the hoodlums that might be responsible for the attempted jail attack.