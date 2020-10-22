The Ikoyi Correctional Centre has been set on fire in what is believed to be an attempted jail break of inmates aided by an invasion of thugs on Thursday, October 22, 2020.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the facility, located in Lagos State, with gun shots also heard in the background of videos recorded by eyewitnesses in the area.

A mob could also be seen on camera causing trouble around the premises, a scene similar to what played out when nearly 2,000 inmates were set free during two jail breaks in Edo State earlier this week.

Ileowo Kikiowo, an aide to the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, announced on Twitter that armed squads of the Nigeria Corrections Service, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), and the Federal Fire Service are in control of the situation.

Details later.