You’re not the only voice of the people  — Tinubu berates NLC

Bayo Wahab

The president lashed out at the NLC barely 48 hours after the union staged a nationwide protest.

President Bola Tinubu [Twitter:@Imranmuhdz]
President Bola Tinubu has slammed the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) over the strike actions the union has embarked upon since his administration commenced on May 29, 2023.

The president while speaking during the commissioning of the Red Line Rail Project in Lagos on Thursday, February 29, 2024, said his government is too young to experience strike actions from the labour union.

Tinubu said the NLC is not the only voice of the people, adding that if the union intends to participate in an election, it should wait till 2027.

"To call four strikes within nine months of an administration is unacceptable.

“If you want to participate in the electoral process, wait until 2027. If not maintain peace. You are not the only voice of Nigerians,” the president said.

But despite the challenges facing the country, Tinubu insisted his administration would not relax his economic policies.

The president said, “We’re not going back on the reforms. We know smugglers will fight back and we’re ready to fight them to ruin. The Nigerian economy must work for a greater number of people.”

The NLC had on many occasions threatened to embark on industrial actions since the Tinubu administration started.

Earlier in February, the NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) issued a 14-day nationwide strike notice over the non-implementation of the October 2023 agreement between them and the FG.

In November 2023, organised labour threatened to embark on strike but suspended it before the scheduled date.

