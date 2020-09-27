Following their meeting with Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have refused to suspend their planned nationwide strike.

The leaders of the labour unions had announced their readiness to stage protests and embark on a nationwide strike on Monday, September 28, 2020, if the government fails to revert the hikes.

Before the meeting, Gbajabiamila had urged the labour leaders to suspend the industrial action.

But the President of the NLC, Ayuba Wabba, and his TUC counterpart Quadri Olaleye have decried the federal government’s reluctance to revert the price hikes in petroleum and electricity tariff.

Speaking after the meeting with Gbajabiamila on Saturday, Wabba said, “all the actions pronounced will be taken as the notice expires tomorrow”.

The NLC president commended the Speaker for intervening in the crisis between the workers and the government.

He said, “We also told him how the meeting with federal government went and how the meeting was adjourned and he has promised to also intervene at his own level to see that we don’t inflict more pains on Nigerians.

“In the course of the discussion, we have also realised that the house of representatives has done a lot on the issue including recommendations which they have shared mutually.”

Wabba also insisted that the organised labour has not received any court order stopping them from staging protests and embarking on strike action to press home their demands.