The House of Representatives has intervened in the crisis between the Federal Government and the organised labour over the recent increase in petroleum and electricity tariff in the country.

Leaders of the labour unions had announced their readiness to stage protests and embark on a nationwide strike on Monday, September 28, 2020, if the government fails to revert the hikes.

In a bid to find a solution to the crisis, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila met with President of the NLC, Ayuba Wabba; and his TUC counterpart, Quadri Olaleye, among others on Sunday, September 27, 2020.

During their meeting with Gbajabiamila, the union leaders maintained that the negotiation between workers and the federal government to prevent the industrial action had failed.

But the Speaker appealed to the labour leaders saying, “We, in the House of Representatives, are on the same page with you.”

Warning against the dire consequences of shutting down the government and economic activities in the country, Gbajabiamila urged the union leaders to suspend the planned industrial action.

After thanking the Speaker for always intervening in labour matters, the labour leaders and the Speaker went behind closed doors to have the meeting.

More details after the meeting.