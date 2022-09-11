No fatalities from fire incident - Unilag reassures members of community.

According to the her, no fatality was recorded.

She noted that the incident which occurred at about 10 a.m. on Sunday, had been effectively put out.

“We want to reassure members of the university community and the general public that no fatality was recorded during the incident.

“The situation has since been fully put under control.

“The fire was swiftly checked by officers of the Fire Service, after it was detected by security operatives at the location.