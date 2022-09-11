RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

No fatalities from fire incident - Unilag reassures members of community

News Agency Of Nigeria

The University of Lagos (Unilag) has urged members of its community to remain calm and go about their activities, following a fire outbreak at its Alumni Association Building on Sunday.

No fatalities from fire incident - Unilag reassures members of community.
No fatalities from fire incident - Unilag reassures members of community.

Recommended articles

According to the her, no fatality was recorded.

She noted that the incident which occurred at about 10 a.m. on Sunday, had been effectively put out.

“We want to reassure members of the university community and the general public that no fatality was recorded during the incident.

“The situation has since been fully put under control.

“The fire was swiftly checked by officers of the Fire Service, after it was detected by security operatives at the location.

“This prompt response prevented any further damage to the building and the affected area has since been cordoned off for full investigation,” she said.

News Agency Of Nigeria
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

No fatalities from fire incident - Unilag reassures members of community

No fatalities from fire incident - Unilag reassures members of community

Al-Qaeda release book on planning for the September 11 attacks

Al-Qaeda release book on planning for the September 11 attacks

Oba Ewuare hosts Ooni, Emir of Kano, commends Buhari’s cultural exploits

Oba Ewuare hosts Ooni, Emir of Kano, commends Buhari’s cultural exploits

NDLEA arrests pregnant drug dealer, seizes illicit drugs in 4 states

NDLEA arrests pregnant drug dealer, seizes illicit drugs in 4 states

Police rescue 3 kidnap victims, recover operational vehicles in Kaduna

Police rescue 3 kidnap victims, recover operational vehicles in Kaduna

Nigeria will witness great transformation under Tinubu - Group

Nigeria will witness great transformation under Tinubu - Group

Thousands line Queen’s coffin route to pay final respects in Scotland

Thousands line Queen’s coffin route to pay final respects in Scotland

Osun college student commits suicide

Osun college student commits suicide

Brazilian returnee excretes 92 wraps of cocaine at Abuja airport

Brazilian returnee excretes 92 wraps of cocaine at Abuja airport

Trending

Tukur Mamu

BREAKING: Bandits’ negotiator, Tukur Mamu, arrested in Egypt

Queen Elizabeth during one of her visits to Nigeria. [Getty Images]

Here's why Elizabeth was officially titled 'Queen of Nigeria'

Troops give Boko Haram terrorists bloody nose in Yobe, Borno, killing scores of fighters. [Twitter:@DefenseNigeria]

Military bombs terrorists at Boko Haram fighters’ funeral in Borno

Tukur Mamu

Why terrorists' negotiator kept military items in his house - Family