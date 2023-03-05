ADVERTISEMENT
NNPCL blames resurgent fuel queues on movement restrictions during elections

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. (NNPCL) has attributed fuel queues in Abuja and some parts of the country to restrictions of businesses and movement during the presidential and National Assembly elections.

Queue for fuel in Nigeria
Queue for fuel in Nigeria

Mr Garba Deen Muhammad, the Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPCL, in a statement said its latest updates released on Saturday showed a total of 2.1 billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) stock.

Muhammad said this represented 0.9 billion litres in all the land depots nationwide and 1.2 billion litres on marine vessels.

This, he said, was equivalent to 35 days sufficiency as of March 4.

Muhammad, while reassuring Nigerians of a robust supply of PMS, said the NNPCL planned to close the month of March with about 2.8 billion litres, equivalent to 47 days of sufficiency.

“The appearance of pockets of queues in Abuja and some parts of the country, is largely due to restrictions in businesses and movement, to allow for the conduct of the presidential and NASS elections to enable Nigerians to exercise their civic right.

“However, operations have now resumed at the depots and trucks are being dispatched to various parts of the country.

“We expect normalcy to be restored in the next few days.

“NNPC Ltd. and all its partners and stakeholders will continue to work together to ensure seamless distribution of petroleum products around the gubernatorial and State Assembly elections.

“We, therefore, enjoin Nigerians not to engage in panic buying,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

