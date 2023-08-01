NLC strike to begin Wednesday as police beef up security

Dismissing rumors suggesting a possible withdrawal of the protest, the NLC has labeled such reports as the work of "fifth columnists" seeking to undermine the people's demands.

In a statement released late on Tuesday, August 01, 2023, NLC President Joe Ajaero declared that the meeting with the Federal Government did not alter their course of action. "We want to inform all Nigerians that we have just risen from a meeting with the Federal Government where we sought to get them to listen to the demands of the people and workers of Nigeria," said Ajaero.

"The outcome of this meeting earlier today has, however, not changed anything or the course which we have set for ourselves tomorrow as custodians of the interests and desires of Nigerian workers and people," he asserted. The NLC president urged Nigerians to ignore the efforts of "fifth columnists" and urged everyone to unite across the nation to give voice to their collective resolve.

The demands put forth by the NLC include the repeal of "anti-poor policies of government," specifically referring to the recent increase in the pump price of petroleum, school fees, and Value Added Tax (VAT), among others.

In response to the planned protest, the police have taken precautionary measures to ensure public safety. The Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, acknowledged the constitutional right to peaceful protests while calling on all involved parties to prevent any form of hijacking by miscreants.

"To foster understanding and reach common ground on the planned protests, the IGP orders the Commissioners of Police in charge of various commands, and supervisory Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, to engage in fruitful discussions with the NLC/TUC leadership," stated Force spokesman Muyiwa Adejobi.