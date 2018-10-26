news

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba, says Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state has raised the bar in catering for workers’ welfare in Nigeria.

Speaking during a visit to the Government House in Asaba, Wabba commended Okowa for supporting the new minimum wage proposed by the NLC.

The NLC President urged other governors to emulate Okowa.

“You (Okowa) as a governor is labour friendly, your open door policy is unparalleled and unprecedented,” Wabba began. “I believe that this is the whole essence of governance because, governance is about the people.

“When we came into Delta State, we first tried to find out the conditions of the workers and pensioners and we have also put into account the development of the state and I must say that the news and the information we have gotten is very cheering.

“Here, in Delta State, salaries are being paid as at when due, pensioners receive their pensions as at when due as well. You [Okowa] have extended a lot of assistance to the local governments from the state coffers. This is really unprecedented and importantly I was informed about the warm relationship between the state government and organized labour.

“There has been regular interaction between government and labour where the challenges of workers are brought up and solutions offered; this kind of relationship is one that other state governments need to emulate,” he added.

Wabba lauded the administration’s effort towards bringing the dividends of democracy to the people of Delta state.

“Today there is peace, stability and development in the state, all major events are brought to Delta State because of the fact that there is peace and stability in this state.

“We have realised that where there is leadership by excellence, the difference will be very clear. I want to thank you and encourage you to keep up the good work as those that are ready to support the minimum wage, we will support them as well,” Wabba said.

Okowa appealled to Labour to ensure that the interest of lower level workers is catered for while addressing the issues of minimum wage.

Meanwhile, the organised Labour has threatened to embark on another nationwide strike should the Federal Government fail to implement the new minimum wage.