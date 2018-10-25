news

The Nigerian Labour Congress has started mobilising all its affiliate unions to comply with the deadline for the commencement of another nationwide industrial strike.

This call was made five days after labour first announced it was going on strike .

After its National executive council meeting of Wednesday, October 24, 2018, the Labour Congress directed all affiliate unions, state councils, civil society allies, the informal sector to commence immediate mobilisation of their members.

In a communique signed by NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, and General Secretary, Peter Essom, in preparation for its full engagement with the government on national minimum wage, labour said Congress will hold a joint organ meeting with all central working committees on November 2, 2018.

In the meantime, Labour has resolved to commence an indefinite nationwide strike on November 6, unless the federal government complies with its demand that workers be paid N30,000 as minimum wage.

Labour has also called on Nigerians to start stocking up on food and all necessities as workers prepare to ensure total shutdown in the country.

It also urged workers in the country to disregard government’s directive on “no work, no pay” as workers were already impoverished due to non-payment of salaries.

