NLC warns Nigerians as it prepares for another nationwide strike

"Start stocking food," NLC warns Nigerians as it prepares for another nationwide strike

The NLC has advised Nigerians to start stocking food stuff in preparation for another nationwide strike.

Minimum Wage: FG to make announcement soon - Wabba play

NLC President, Mr. Ayuba Wabba

(Punch)

The Nigerian Labour Congress has started mobilising all its affiliate unions to comply with the deadline for the commencement of another nationwide industrial strike.

This call was made five days after labour first announced it was going on strike.

After its National executive council meeting of Wednesday, October 24, 2018, the Labour Congress directed all affiliate unions, state councils, civil society allies, the informal sector to commence immediate mobilisation of their members.

In a communique signed by NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, and General Secretary, Peter Essom, in preparation for its full engagement with the government on national minimum wage, labour said Congress will hold a joint organ meeting with all central working committees on November 2, 2018.

In the meantime, Labour has resolved to commence an indefinite nationwide strike on November 6, unless the federal government complies with its demand that workers be paid N30,000 as minimum wage.

Labour has also called on Nigerians to start stocking up on food and all necessities as workers prepare to ensure total shutdown in the country.

It also urged workers in the country to disregard government’s directive on “no work, no pay” as workers were already impoverished due to non-payment of salaries.

Read the Communique below:

“In furtherance of this, NEC-in-session directed all affiliate unions, state councils, civil society allies, the informal sector and other friends of workers and lovers of democracy to commence immediate mobilisation of their members;

“The NEC advised Nigerians to start stocking food and other necessities of life as workers will ensure a total shutdown of the country”.

“The NEC, accordingly, resolved that the threat of “no work, no pay” will not deter it from embarking on strike when necessary as it has always complied with legal requirements precedent and will always comply with those requirements,"  Wabba said in the statement.

